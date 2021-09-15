“Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. Makes A Big Promise To 6 Year Old Hero

After dog attack: Bridger is now celebrated as a true hero by his film heroes

True heroes act quickly and instinctively. So did the little 6-year-old Bridger Walker from the US state of Wyoming. Fear of death, he threw himself in front of his 4-year-old sister when a vicious dog ran towards her. The dog actually snapped – and seriously injured Bridger. His left cheek had to be sewn with 90 stitches. But it was clear to him: “If anyone dies, I will!” But Bridger is now celebrated by his Avenger film heroes as a true great hero. Robert Downey Jr. has also honored the 6-year-old on Instagram. As? You can see that in the video.

Robert Downey Jr. promises: “I’ll go one better”

Now “Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr. makes a very special promise to the brave Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from a vicious dog. “Bridger, you are a rock star,” the actor celebrates little Bridger in a recent Instagram post. “My name is Robert Downey Jr., I play ‘Tony’, that makes me an old friend of the captain,” he continues there. “I hear that the cap promised you a Captain America shield? I’ll put another one on it.” You can see in the video what the actor promised the little big hero and how he reacted to it.

Hollywood actors are touched by Bridger’s courage

The superhero actors Chris Evans (“Captain America”) and Tom Holland (“Spider-Man”) had previously celebrated the boy for his selfless commitment. Because the 6-year-old is a huge fan of Marvel’s science fiction film series “The Avengers”. But actress Anne Hathaway and actor Mark Ruffalo were also touched by the story online.







Bridger’s aunt asked the movie heroes to take on a new member

After her nephew was discharged from the hospital after the terrible accident, Bridger’s aunt Nicole Noel Walker had called on the Avengers on Instagram to include the little big man in their club: “I’m trying to reach the Avengers and other heroes to get them from experienced the new addition in their ranks, “she posted on the social network. And so far they haven’t been ripped off. Will the other Avengers also report to pay homage to the real hero? He definitely deserved it.

