“Inglorious Basterds”: Adam Sandler plays the Bear Jew in this deepfake video

A deepfake video was recently released showing actor Adam Sandler as the Bear Jew in “Inglorious Basterds”.

In the meantime, we come across new deepfake videos almost every week in which actors are replaced in a wide variety of films. For example, we’ve had Jim Carrey, who replaces Jack Nicholson in “Shining”, and Tom Cruise, who takes on the role of Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho”.

Today we have another deepfake video for you. This time Sgt. Donny Donowitz, who is actually played by Eli Roth in “Inglorious Basterds”, is replaced by Adam Sandler. And the result is pretty great. But it’s best to convince yourself:

By the way: Tarantino had actually asked Adam Sandler to play the role of Donny Donowitz, but Sandler declined because there were scheduling conflicts with the film “Wie das Lebenso” (“Funny People”), in which Sandler was also one Role held.

You can find more deepfake videos via this link.

We think that:

Adam Sanlder is doing surprisingly well as a Bear Jew.







