In thrombosis stockings: Sarah Engels meets Vin Diesel in Formula 1!
By Frederick Rook
Cologne / Monza – What an exciting weekend for Sarah Engels and her Julian (28). The 28-year-old singer’s husband was now fulfilling a childhood dream: it went to formula 1 to Monza!
Without Sarah’s son Alessio (6), the celebrity couple took the plane to Milan on Saturday. For the flight, the two newlyweds opted for an involuntary partner look.
Both wore thrombosis stockings on their legs. Sarah, because of her pregnancy and Julian, because he has just recently had an operation on his cruciate ligament. Quite a strange sight.
After a short stay in the hotel, the first visit to the racetrack was on the agenda. On site, the celebrity couple then received exclusive VIP access behind the scenes of the world’s largest racing circuit.
And not only that: thanks to the cooperation with a joint German advertising partner, Sarah and Julian were able to follow the action in Monza up close from the box of the Haas racing team.
Mick Schumacher (22), son of the F1 legend, has been driving since the beginning of the year Michael sSchumacher (52), for the US team. And this had already sent Sarah a personal video message in advance. The singer shared this in hers Instagram-Story.
Sarah and Julian get a selfie with US megastar Vin Diesel
“Hi Sarah, nice that you are our guest here in Monza this week. I hope we have a lot of fun with it,” said Schumi-Junior from the pit lane.
And apparently the “The Masked Singer” winner and her godly husband had an unforgettable weekend. The 28-year-old didn’t get in touch with her fans until the Sunday after the race and shared a few impressions of the racetrack.
She couldn’t get out of the swarming. “We had a really cool weekend here. It was a mega experience,” Sarah told her fans. Especially Julian had a lot of fan moments. And the 28-year-old thought it was “really cute”.
Shortly before the two lovebirds headed back to the airport, they met another racing legend. But more of the “illegal” variety. Hollywood actor and “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel (54) was also a guest at the Italian Grand Prix.
And the “Babynator” was not too bad to take a selfie with the two Germans. Just a cool guy.
The US megastar is currently spending his late summer vacation in Italy. On a luxury yacht, the 54-year-old recently sailed along the Riviera with his appendix delighted the network with its extremely self-confidently staged Plauze.
Cover photo: Instagram / sarellax3 (screenshots, image montage)