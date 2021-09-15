In jeans and a boho blouse: Meryl Streep’s style is so casual

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep (71) is so casual in her free time! The American actress has impressed with her impressive styling in many a film and has also embodied a fashion icon: Her appearance as the infamous, Anna Wintour-based editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” should immediately attract most fans get an idea. But even in real life, the Oscar winner shows a sure hand when it comes to style: Meryl apparently prefers to dress casually in her free time – but she also hits the jackpot when it comes to fashion.

Show current paparazzi recordings Meryl together with her dog during a walk in the Californian city of Santa Monica: The “Die Eiserne Lady” actress wears an airy white blouse in the trendy boho style, which is embroidered with eye-catching red patterns. The 71-year-old also combines casual jeans, which she has given the finishing touches with a fashionable twist: she has turned the frayed hem at the end of the trouser legs inside out.

The right accessories make the cozy summer look perfect: Meryl wears black flip-flops, a cream-colored cap and a matching mouth and nose mask. In addition, she rounded off the outfit with a simple jute bag. What do you say? Meryls Looks? Take part in the survey!









Meryl Streep in Santa Monica in August 2020

Meryl Streep in Santa Monica in August 2020

Meryl Streep in September 2019 in Venice

