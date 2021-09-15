In jeans and a boho blouse: Meryl Streep’s style is so casual

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep (71) is so casual in her free time! The American actress has impressed with her impressive styling in many a film and has also embodied a fashion icon: Her appearance as the infamous, Anna Wintour-based editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” should immediately attract most fans get an idea. But even in real life, the Oscar winner shows a sure hand when it comes to style: Meryl apparently prefers to dress casually in her free time – but she also hits the jackpot when it comes to fashion.
Show current paparazzi recordings Meryl together with her dog during a walk in the Californian city of Santa Monica: The “Die Eiserne Lady” actress wears an airy white blouse in the trendy boho style, which is embroidered with eye-catching red patterns. The 71-year-old also combines casual jeans, which she has given the finishing touches with a fashionable twist: she has turned the frayed hem at the end of the trouser legs inside out.
The right accessories make the cozy summer look perfect: Meryl wears black flip-flops, a cream-colored cap and a matching mouth and nose mask. In addition, she rounded off the outfit with a simple jute bag. What do you say? Meryls Looks? Take part in the survey!
