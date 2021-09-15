Human rights: Angelina Jolie: «Afghanistan is not a slip-up»

The US actress is very worried, especially about women and girls in Afghanistan.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, special envoy for the UN refugee agency, sees developments in Afghanistan as an example of systematic political failure.

«Afghanistan is not a slip-up or an isolated case, it stands for a pattern. It stands for decades of neglect of human rights, ”said Jolie of“ Welt am Sonntag ”. “The country is showing both the lack of well-thought-out human rights-based interventions and the collapse of the international system.” The whole world is in a worse state today than it was 20 years ago, said Jolie: “We have more unresolved conflicts and millions more refugees.”









After the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, a US-led military operation in Afghanistan overthrew the regime of the militant Islamist Taliban. At the same time as the US troops withdrew, the Taliban recently returned to power.

Jolie said she doesn’t believe that a government in Afghanistan “can just turn back the clock and say that from now on everything will be the same as it was 20 years ago.” But she could be wrong about that. In any case, her concern is great: “I think of all the women and girls who now don’t know whether they can go back to work or school. And I think of the young Afghans who worry that they will lose their freedoms. “

Jolie was critical of the negotiations between the US under then President Donald Trump and the Taliban in Doha, which resulted in an agreement on the withdrawal of international armed forces in February 2020. “America should never have taken part in negotiations in which Afghan civil society and Afghan women were almost completely excluded,” she said. “That’s something we should never do – discuss the future of a country over the heads of its people.”

dpa