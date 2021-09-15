Hugh Jackman supports nine year old victim of bullying

Brisbane (AP) – A nine-year-old boy in Australia, who, according to his mother, was bullied at school because of his short stature, receives a lot of encouragement on social media – including from celebrities.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman (“X-Men”) said in a video message posted on Twitter on Thursday to the student: “You are stronger than you can imagine.” The 51-year-old called on people to be nice to one another: “Life is hard enough.” Everyone has to struggle with their own difficulties.









The short US comedian Brad Williams (36) had collected almost $ 200,000 (around 180,000 euros) in donations by Friday through an Internet campaign to invite the young Australian and his mother to visit Disneyland in the United States. US President’s son Eric Trump distributed a media report about the child on Twitter and wrote: “God bless this little boy.”

The mother of the nine-year-old from Brisbane on the east coast of the state of Queensland had previously shared a heartbreaking video of her crying son on Facebook that she had picked up from school. “Parents, educators, teachers: that’s the effect of bullying,” says the mother in the background. She added in a broken voice, “And you wonder why children kill themselves … I have a son who is suicidal almost every day.” The video had been viewed 17 million times on Facebook by Friday. There were a number of expressions of solidarity from all over the world on social media.