Hollywood star Johnny Depp collects money for VfB Suhl

Hollywood star Johnny Depp and manager Alex Becker show the VfB Suhl jersey signed by Depp. Instagram

If that is no support!

No one less than Hollywood star Johnny Depp has a heart for volleyball players from Thuringia. The US actor, known from films like “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Edward Scissorhands”, signed a jersey for Bundesliga club VfB Suhl and donated it to auction. The name “Depp” and the number 63, the year of birth of the 58-year-old film star, are emblazoned on the back of the yellow jersey.









Suhl hopes for an immoral offer because of Depp

The campaign, which is supposed to help the association financially, came about through the connection between Depp and Alex Becker. The music manager is friends with the world star, the 43-year-old works on a voluntary basis for the club. Among other things, Becker wrote the club anthem “Vorwärts mit Herz”.

“Of course, our Suhler Wolves do not have a budget of millions like the big ones in the league, in fact we even have one of the lowest,” said Becker. Since Depp “in his career in his greatest roles often embodied the outsider, the underdog, the outsider”, he was interested.

Depp put his signature on the shirt at the 55th film festival in Karlsbad. It should be auctioned at the end of the year. “Should a patron make an immoral offer beforehand and want to support our association, he can contact me through the association,” said Becker.

