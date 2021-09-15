Hollywood break: Jennifer Lawrence is taking a break!

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence took it easy professionally: The 27-year-old announced in a conversation that she wanted to take a break from show business this year. But not to recover from the rigors of the last few shoots: The “Red Sparrow” leading actress wants to get involved politically in the coming months.

As part of the organization “Represent.Us”, Jennifer Lawrence wants to encourage young people to interfere in local politics. In terms of content, the focus should be on supporting laws in the fight against corruption.









It is not the first time that the Oscar winner has been involved in current debates. She is also one of the prominent faces of the “Women’s March” and took to the streets in January together with singer Adele and actress Cameron Diaz for women’s rights. In addition, the American founded her own foundation that takes care of the promotion of young people.

Your fans will surely miss Jennifer Lawrence in the cinema. But there is good news: Even if the Hollywood star does not make any new films this year, Jennifer Lawrence will at least stay a little on the screen. In addition to “Red Sparrow”, the new “X-Men” film “Dark Phoenix” will be running in 2018.