Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Hidden declaration of love to friend Ryan Gosling

By Vimal Kumar
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling usually keep private matters strictly out of the public eye. out So the fans were especially happy when the actress indirectly addressed loving words to her partner.

The two Hollywood stars Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling rarely give insights into their private lives and hardly talk about their relationship. The fans are all the more happy when they do it. In an Instagram post, Eva Mendes made her partner a sweet, albeit hidden in the comments, declaration of love.




Eva counters the fan with a sweet statement about Ryan Gosling

Actually, Mendes just wanted to make a little joke with her post. “I ran a lap on the beach this morning. No, I’m not. This picture was taken 15 years ago. I haven’t been to a beach this year. I didn’t run this year either,” the actress wrote to a black and white Picture that shows her with a black dress with a plunging neckline and flowing hair on the beach and was apparently taken during a shoot.

“You have to get Ryan to go out more with you,” was a comment from a fan on the photo. Mendes replied promptly: “No, thanks, I’m fine. I’d rather be at home with my husband than anywhere else in the world.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple since 2011 and have two daughters: six-year-old Esmeralda Amada and sister Amada Lee, two years younger.


Vimal Kumar
