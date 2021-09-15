Revealed: Here Loriot is sitting at the table with Leonardo DiCaprio

10/17/2020 8:15 p.m.

When Loriot’s second feature film “Pappa ante Portas” was released in 1991, Leonardo DiCaprio was 19 years old. In the same year he made his first film “Ritters 3 – Die Kuschelkillers are coming” and he sat at Loriot’s table.

In Loriot’s movie comedy “Pappa ante Portas”, the very young Gerrit Schmidt-Foss (16) plays the son of the same age Dieter von Heinrich Lohse, unexpectedly retired purchasing manager at “Deutsche Röhren AG”, and his annoyed wife Renate (Evelyn Hamann).

The dialogue between Heinrich and Dieter over the Königsberger-Klopse-out-of-the-can-meal will never be forgotten.

Cult scene at “Pappa ante portas”

The conversation, which was more of a Loriot monologue, quickly achieved cult status (see video). Fans can repeat him today.

Heinrich: “When I was your age, I was very interested in sport, so not in the odds and ends – in top-class sport! Who do you admire so much? If you think it’s great? “Dieter:” Michael Jackson. “Then father Heinrich:” Michael Jackson! He was light heavyweight boxing world champion. But then Eddi Ahlersmeier beat him on points. That was in 1952. Funny – I have a memory for something like that. “

The “Dieter” 29 years later at the hatch

SAT.1 fun cannon Luke Mockridge had the longtime voice actor of Leonardo DiCaprio as a guest on Friday evening at the opening show of his “Great Night Show”. And lo and behold: it was Gerrit Schmidt-Foss! That Dieter from the Loriot film. Hardly anyone would have noticed.

By then Gerrit had already had a few small roles on television in children’s programs such as “Bettkantengeschichten” and “Löwenzahn”. Until 1996 he played the student Fabian Frosch in 23 episodes of the ZDF family series “Our Teacher Doctor Specht”.









Career as a voice actor

It wasn’t enough for a great film career, even though he was in front of the camera until 2006. But the man with the concise voice devoted himself to a career as a dubbing actor, dialog book author and dubbing director.

In “This Boy’s Life” (1993) Gerrit Schmidt-Foss was used for the first time to synchronize the then 17-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio. Other speakers were used in subsequent films, but in 1996 the choice for William Shakespeare’s “Romeo + Juliet” fell back to Foss. Logical that in 1997 he also spoke DiCaprio as Jack Dawson ”in the world hit“ Titanic ”. Since then he has lent the big Hollywood star his voice in all of his big blockbusters.

Not just Leonardo DiCaprio

But not only that: Foss is also the German dubbing voice of Jim Parsons, Jorge Garcia, Jeremy Renner, Giovanni Ribisi, Scott Caan, James Van Der Beek and Wentworth Miller.

By the way: The now 45-year-old revealed to Luke Mockridge that he has not yet been able to meet DiCaprio. And so often he couldn’t even speak to him: “He only makes a film every two years”.

Gerrit Schmidt-Foss speaks to Leonardo DiCaprio

1993: Tobias “Toby” Wolff in “This Boy’s Life”

1997: Jack Dawson in “Titanic”

2000: Richard in “The Beach”

2002: Frank Abagnale Jr. in “Catch Me If You Can”

2006: William “Billy” Costigan in “Departed”

2010: US Marshal Teddy Daniels in “Shutter Island”

2010: Cobb in “Inception”

2012: Calvin Candie in “Django Unchained”

2013: Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street”

2013: Jay Gatsby in “The Great Gatsby”

2016: Hugh Glass in “The Revenant”

2019: Rick Dalton in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

