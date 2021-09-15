Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsHere Loriot is sitting at the table with Leonardo DiCaprio
News

Here Loriot is sitting at the table with Leonardo DiCaprio

By Sonia Gupta
0
50




Revealed: Here Loriot is sitting at the table with Leonardo DiCaprio

imago images / United Archives

10/17/2020 8:15 p.m.

When Loriot’s second feature film “Pappa ante Portas” was released in 1991, Leonardo DiCaprio was 19 years old. In the same year he made his first film “Ritters 3 – Die Kuschelkillers are coming” and he sat at Loriot’s table.

In Loriot’s movie comedy “Pappa ante Portas”, the very young Gerrit Schmidt-Foss (16) plays the son of the same age Dieter von Heinrich Lohse, unexpectedly retired purchasing manager at “Deutsche Röhren AG”, and his annoyed wife Renate (Evelyn Hamann).

The dialogue between Heinrich and Dieter over the Königsberger-Klopse-out-of-the-can-meal will never be forgotten.


Previous article“Blind with anger”: Amber Heard’s ex-assistant unpacks
Next articleHalf of Brazil is for Bitcoin as a currency »InvestorPlus
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv