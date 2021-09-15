Her Met Gala outfit is so sexy

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the 2021 Met Gala.

Hollywood’s power duo should not be missing at such an infamous event as the Met Gala. While Camila Cabello put on purple sequins in honor of her “Cinderella” debut, Shawn Mendes appeared in a classic leather look. Of course, upper body free, of course.

Even if the singing couple have to experience criticism on social media from time to time, they bravely go through thick and thin.

Their joint appearance at the Met Gala on Monday evening (September 13th) in New York drew the cameras, as the dark-haired beauty created a Cuban spirit next to her curly Canadian prince.

Met Gala 2021 – With sequins and leather in a thunderstorm of flashlights

Even if the film criticism of the actress’s acting debut was rather poor, the singer is not discouraged. In keeping with the film’s style, she wears a purple sequin two-piece suit, which consists of a top and a sweeping wraparound skirt. You could even go as far as interpreting your choice of outfit as an attempt to underline the modern features of the musical film.

The power couple at the MTV Video Music Awards

But not only at the Met Gala does the couple impress with their great dynamism. The 24-year-old singer delighted her fans with her performance on Sunday evening (September 12) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, before announcing Shawn, who appeared right after her, and kissed the camera. Cabello announced to the crowd: “Applause for my guy, Shawn Mendes.” Before that, Camila was accompanied by a group of background dancers for the performance of her song. During the energetic performance, the cameras panned to 23-year-old Shawn, who was obviously enjoying watching his girlfriend wow the crowd.

After Camila announced it, her lover Shawn took the stage to sing ‘Summer of Love’. Mendes was accompanied by the music producer Tainy. Among the other big appearances on the special evening was a surprise from Madonna, who opened the first VMAs in 1984 with her hit ‘Like a Virgin’. The 63-year-old singer took the stage to her 1990 song ‘Vogue’ and then took off her trench coat to reveal her black PVC outfit.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes – that’s their relationship

That is going well between the two stars is no longer a secret. Until recently, there were even engagement rumors about the two singers. However, these were denied by Camila. On the Jimmy Fallon show, she also revealed that she doesn’t know much about getting married and puzzled with the show-maker on which hand the engagement ring would be worn.

Even if the two singers are not yet engaged, they could still celebrate their two-year anniversary this year. Definitely seems like they found their match. Let’s see how far the power duo will go. KT / Bang)