HBO series trailer starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant will soon appear on the HBO series The Undoing, written by Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley. Sky will bring the whole thing on television from the end of November, as has now been announced.

The Undoing is slated to start on HBO on Sunday, October 25th. The thriller was originally starring Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal“) Planned for April, but the coronavirus pandemic thwarted the bill (we reported). After the first small teasers, the official trailer for the miniseries was released.

Sky Atlantic also announced that the German TV premiere will take place on November 30th at 8.15 p.m. Every week two episodes appear at once, which are available either in the original sound or in the synchronization. The six-part can also be streamed via Sky Ticket and Sky Q.









The story is based on the novel “You should have known“By Jean Hanff Korelitz. At the center of The Undoing are Grace and Jonathan, whose perfect life is being ruined, as “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations“To be set in motion. In the official description of the series it says: “After a spreading and very public disaster, left behind and appalled at the way she has not followed her own advice, Grace must dissect her old life and build a new one for her child and family.“

Also in the ensemble: Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising), Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story), Donald Sutherland (Trust) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story). The screenplay comes from the multi-award winning television writer David E. Kelley, who also wrote Kidman’s latest series project with Big Little Lies. The staging of the miniseries was done by Danish director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager), who has already won an Emmy.