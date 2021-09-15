HBO boss Bloys wants more “Mare of Easttown” –quotemeter.de

Actually, the format should only be a mini-series. But because of the good odds, one could imagine more.

The Emmys will be awarded in the United States of America on Sunday. The mini-series is very popular, The series with Kate Winslet won over the audience. Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys doesn’t rule out another season. “Brad and Kate and the producers are all talking to each other to see if there’s a chance,” Bloys told the journal Variety. “I think we’ll hear from you in a couple of weeks if you think it’s a story worth telling and excited about. I’m curious what you have to say to have.”

Last year, HBO was less willing to compromise on “Lovecroft Country”, which went no further with 18 nominations. “When you make a decision not to go on a series, it’s usually a combination of several factors,” he said. “And that was the case here. It has to be something that we think makes sense to us. In this case, we couldn’t achieve that.









He continues, “I don’t think it would be fair to point to a certain thing. I think that is the work that Misha does [Green] has done, and the recognition it has received does nothing to change it. “