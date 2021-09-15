Further recovery in the crypto market

On Tuesday, the crypto market showed signs of recovery again after a turbulent week (Trending Topics reported). This trend will continue for many currencies on Wednesday (September 15). Bitcoin has achieved another plus of two percent in the past 24 hours. The value is again just under 40,000 euros and the capitalization is almost 750 billion euros. However, the increase in the LINK chainlink token was particularly strong.

Crypto market is recovering slightly – Bitcoin with a small upswing

Chainlink has recorded an increase of eleven percent in the past 24 hours. The currency is now worth 25.74 euros with a capitalization of 11.6 billion euros. Over the past month, the value has risen again and again, which, according to Cointelegraph, is mainly due to the fact that the Optimism Ethereum project recently integrated Chainlink’s decentralized oracle solutions into its Ethereum Layer Two services.

The situation looks less good for Solana. With a minus of six percent, the price has fallen to 135 euros, with a capitalization of 40 billion euros. In the past few weeks and months, the currency has experienced massive hype, which has now stalled, at least for the time being. Compared to a week ago, the value is three percent lower. Uniswap is currently on the rise. An increase of six percent increases the value to 21 euros with a capitalization of 12.8 billion euros.









The hype currency Terra is stable at a value of 31 euros and a capitalization of 12.5 billion euros. Algorand suffered a setback with a minus of seven percent. Here the value is 1.73 euros with a capitalization of nine billion euros. Nevertheless, the value is still 27 percent higher than it was seven days ago. On the market as a whole, capitalization has now passed the EUR 1.8 trillion mark again.

Top stories

El Salvador: 500,000 registrations with Chivo-App

Since last week it has been possible to use Bitcoin as legal tender in the Central American country El Salvador. For this there is, among other things, the state crypto app Chivo. According to the government, there are 200 Chivo Bitcoin ATMs in the country and 50 in the US. Even if use is optional, according to Cointelegraph, 500,000 people have already registered for the Chivo account. About 6.5 million people live in El Salvador.

Apple prohibits storage of NFTs in apps

The NFT trend is still in full swing, but company regulations and guidelines could thwart the digital token business. According to Decrypt, the latter is the case with Apple. The tech giant prohibits apps in its app store from storing NFTs that were not purchased as in-app purchases. The crypto wallet Gnosis Safe was recently thrown out of the store because it stores NFTs that do not come from the app. According to Apple, such functions are “inappropriate” and apps have to remove them.

Bitcoin: Electricity consumption in 2021 is already higher than in 2020

Bitcoin mining results in very high electricity consumption. The global amount was already huge in 2020 at 67 terawatt hours, but in 2021 it is already higher and is expected to be 95 terawatt hours by the end of the year. This is reported by Cointelegraph and is based on the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The high power consumption repeatedly leads to criticism from environmental protection organizations, as the electricity by far does not always come from sustainable sources.