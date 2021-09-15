Film review ‘Girl on the Train’ with Emily Blunt and Justin Theroux

By Mireilla Zirpins

Former business journalist Paula Hawkins is said to have sold 15 million copies of her first novel, and hardly a day went by after it was published that you did not see at least one woman on the train or on the train reading ‘Girl on the train’, or better: devoured. So it’s no wonder that the Page-Turner, published in 2015, quickly found its way onto the big screen. Because the story of Rachel (Emily Blunt), who spinxt from the suburban train into the beautiful houses of happy people, immediately casts a spell on us. So much curiosity will still be allowed! And who of us would not have risked an interested look into the front gardens and living rooms of others? Rachel imagines the fulfilled love stories for the pretty people in the fancy houses because her own did not have a happy ending.









Yes, we quickly notice in this story where nothing is, as it initially seems, that Rachel is more of an obsessive voyeur than a romantic dreamer. And yet we can identify with her, even though she drinks like a hole. And that already on the morning journey from Suburbia to the big city, with the story being moved from London to New York.

The woman, whose life Rachel tries to take part in from a distance, suddenly kisses a man other than her husband and has disappeared the next morning. And Rachel? Wakes up bloodied in her vomit and with the best will in the world cannot remember the night. Which is stupid, because it quickly comes under suspicion. Because the disappeared (ethereally beautiful as an object of male desire: Haley Bennett) had a lot to do with Rachel’s ex-husband (Justin Theroux) and his new wife Anna (Rebecca Ferguson), with whom he once cheated on Rachel. Between her drinks, Rachel tries to figure out what really happened, and that only makes things worse …