Eva Green as the wicked mother of Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley is the Newcomer of the Year, who with The Destiny Is A Lousy Traitor and The Destiny – Divergent was able to garner surprising successes at the box office and a large fan base. In all likelihood, the next film by the young actress White Bird in a Blizzard will also attract many of her fans to the cinemas. The first trailer that we present to you above also offers an interesting mix of Coming of Age, Fantasy and Thriller. Plus, Eva Green’s eyes are worth a visit to the cinema anyway.









What happens in White Bird in a Blizzard?

It tells the story of the young Kat Connor (Shailene Woodley), whose life is completely mixed up when one day her mother (Eva Green) disappears without a trace. The strict mother’s absence feels really good at first, but then the daughter misses it. In addition, she is just discovering her sexuality and needs maternal support in this regard. Her father (Christopher Meloni) can’t help her and at some point Kat gets closer and closer to the secret of her mother …

Gregg Araki (Mysterious Skin) is the director and screenwriter of White Bird in a Blizzard. The supporting roles include Shiloh Fernandez, Gabourey Sidibe and Angela Bassett. White Bird in a Blizzard is based on the novel of the same name by Laura Kasischke. In the US the film comes out on October 24, 2014 in the cinemas. A German start date is not yet known.

What do you think of White Bird in a Blizzard? How do you like Shailene Woodley?