Emma Watson: Would you have recognized those “Harry Potter” stars?

When the “Harry Potter” stars celebrate their reunion, the fans are happy too. Emma Watson now sent Christmas greetings with her ex-colleagues.

Emma Watson, 29, became world famous as Hermione Granger through the “Harry Potter” films. Even after the successful series ended in 2011, she continued her career as an actress.

Emma Watson: Friendship with “Harry Potter” colleagues



She seems to keep in touch with some of her “Harry Potter” co-stars. The 29-year-old posted a picture on Instagram with Tom Felton, 32, Matthew Lewis, 30, Evanna Lynch, 28, and Bonnie Wright, 28. She wrote: “Merry Christmas from us.” Tom Felton, who gave the Draco Malfoy, also posted the picture on Instagram. Matthew Lewis played Neville Longbottom, Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood and Bonnie Wright played Ginny Weasley.

The “Harry Potter” fans are enthusiastic about the snapshot – and sometimes moved to tears, as can be seen in the comments. Some followers also miss the main actors Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) in the photo.

Romance with Tom Felton?



Most recently, Rupert Grint caused a stir with his testimony that years ago he believed he had discovered signs of mutual affection in Emma Watson and Tom Felton while they were working together on the “Harry Potter” blockbusters. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” he said that he noticed “small sparks” between his co-stars at the time. “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” Grint clarified.

Emma Watson is happier single



Emma Watson currently seems to be enjoying being single. In an interview with the British “Vogue” she said that she felt “a partner with herself”.

