Emily Blunt on ex-boyfriend Michael Bublé’s infidelity

Washington – Emily Blunt still can’t talk about her ex-boyfriend Michael Bublé’s rumors of cheating.

The 32-year-old actress broke up with the Canadian singer in 2008 after three years of relationship, which led to rumors that the sympathetic had cheated on the British woman. And even today, beauty does not like to talk about this topic. When asked about the speculation during a radio interview with SiriusXM, Blunt replied, “I don’t know, it’s complicated. I never wanted to talk about it. I can’t.”

The 'Into the Woods' star, who meanwhile has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Hazel with his husband John Krasinski, also emphasized the "good times" the former couple had together and still admitted to the 40-year-old's family hang. "I loved his family. I still love his family," she said.









Meanwhile, the ‘Home’ interpreter indicated that the separation from the actress was on his head and revealed that it had completely changed him. “Me being an idiot and being careless and reckless with the hearts of the women I was with. I got my karma. I deserve it. My butt and heart was kicked and that hurt me enough that I looked in the mirror and didn’t want that to happen again, “revealed the singer at the beginning of the year. “If I wanted to be a happy guy and really want to fall in love, I had to love myself.”

While Blunt married the former ‘The Office’ star Krasinski in 2010, Bublé is currently expecting his second child with his Argentinian sweetheart Luisana Lopilato, whom he married in 2011.