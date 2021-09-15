Dogecoin: Why is Dogecoin turning around today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading 1.1% higher at $ 0.2369 in the 24-hour period early Tuesday morning.

What’s in motion?

The Shiba Inu coin has fallen 21.7% in the past seven days.

Opposite to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE was trading 2% and 2.3% lower, respectively.

The meme cryptocurrency is up 4,054.79% since the start of the year.









Why is it moving?

DOGE’s rebound is in line with other major coins at press time that were trading in the green as global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.26% to $ 2.08 trillion.

At press time, DOGE did not generate much interest on Twitter as it was mentioned in 1,243 tweets, while BTC, the top cryptocurrency on Cointrendz’s list of the top ten coins on Twitter, attracted 7,240 tweets.

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) was the second most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter. On Monday resulted in a fake press release stating a partnership between LTC and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) announced a steep spike in the price of the cryptocurrency.

Billy Markus, Co-inventor of Dogecoin, noted that the forgery caused the LTC price to skyrocket 25% and profits were erased within minutes “and said it was a wake-up call not to take this stuff so seriously”.

In a mood poll, 68.3% of respondents said DOGE will hit $ 1 by the end of 2021.

Also on Monday, the YouTuber said Matt Wallacethat he buys the decline in the Dogecoin price. He announced the purchase of 6,900 coins for a total price of $ 1,664.34.

The number 69 has a sexual connotation and is often used by the DOGE community along with 420, which is related to cannabis.