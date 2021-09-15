Crypto market report: These are the current prices of Bitcoin & Co. | news

Forex in this article

The Bitcoin price rose to $ 47,483.00 today, compared to $ 47,029.75 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 644.70. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 639.70.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you

Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum price is stronger at $ 3,424.28. The previous day the price was $ 3,417.47.









The price of the digital currency Litecoin fell to $ 182.74 on Wednesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 182.95 US dollars.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is now in the red at $ 1.093. The previous day the rate was $ 1.096.

The Cardano course has not moved from the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.401. The price stood at $ 2.397 yesterday.

The Monero is worth $ 268.58 on Wednesday. The Monero rate fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 268.85 US dollars.

The IOTA course is presented with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1,561.

The Verge price runs sideways at $ 0.0241 compared to the previous day’s level.

The Stellar price was able to gain to 0.3360 US dollars today. In contrast, the price was $ 0.3301 the previous day.

The NEM price continued sideways at $ 0.1846 on Wednesday. At 0.1837 US dollars, the price had already been traded the day before.

Dash rose to $ 206.04 after trading at $ 204.79 the previous day.

The NEO rate rose to $ 51.73 today, while the previous day it was trading at $ 51.70.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com