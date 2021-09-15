ConsenSys: What You Need To Know About Ethereum Backer Joe Lubin!

Joe Lubin is the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the CEO of ConsenSys.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Lubin said that cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now making their way into pop culture.

Additionally, he says the convergence between the public mainnet and the enterprise versions of the technology is now closer than ever. Read on to learn more about Joseph Lubin.

what you need to know

Lubin is a Canadian entrepreneur and software engineer.

He is most important as the co-founder of Ethereum and as the founder of ConsenSys known.

During his career, Lubin has worked in various fields of technology and finance.

After graduating with degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton, Rubin worked for Princeton Robotics Lab and Vision Applications, Inc. in New York before getting a job at Goldman Sachs Group Inc(NYSE: GS) got.









His core competencies were in the areas of autonomous mobile robotics, machine vision and artificial neural networks.

Lubin was a roommate of Michael Novogratz, a multi-billion dollar hedge fund in Princeton.

In 2012, Lubin started in Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) to invest.

To make his dream come true, Lubin founded his platform ConsenSys in 2015.

That same year, a hacker attempted to steal about $ 60 million worth of Ether, Ethereum’s digital currency.

In 2017 and 2018, Lubin saw its decline due to the controversy over fundraising from companies founded with Ethereum, which challenged the value of Ether.

In 2018, a Forbes article stated that “Lubin’s Ethereum experiment is a mess.”

That same year, however, Forbes named him the second richest person in the crypto industry, valued at an estimated $ 1 billion to $ 5 billion.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys develops Ethereum-based products and tools to promote the acceptance of the network.

ConsenSys is one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the blockchain technology sector, developing developer tools, decentralized applications and solutions for companies and governments that use the power of Ethereum.

In April, ConsenSys received $ 65 million from investors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), UBS Group AG (SWX: UBSG) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

In 2020, ConsenSys acquired the private corporate version of Ethereum, Quorum, from JPMorgan for an undisclosed amount.