Concerned about Corona: Jennifer Aniston skips the Emmys

Jennifer Aniston is one of the stars who position themselves very clearly against corona deniers and vaccination opponents. She herself is apparently very careful to avoid the dangers of the pandemic. So she refuses to participate in the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Jennifer Aniston will not be attending the Emmy Awards, due to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress announced on the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

Apparently the corona pandemic is the reason that keeps the 52-year-old from attending the event. A production she has worked on has a good chance of winning an award: HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion has been nominated four times.









“A big step”

“No, I won’t go,” Aniston said to Jimmy Kimmel. After all, it was the “Friends” show that was nominated, and not her personally, according to the actress.

If the format is actually considered, producer and director Ben Winston will probably accept the award, Aniston made clear.

It is “a big step” for her to be “here,” said the “Rachel Green” actress with a view to her appearance on Kimmel. She is only taking very small steps on the way to everyday life like in times before the pandemic.

“Strange Times”

In the past few months she has stayed at home a lot, Aniston explained in an interview with the talk show host. At the same time she shot the second season of the series “The Morning Show” under security measures. She also allowed herself to visit her friends Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman. “We had this little bubble of friends – thank God, I love you all so much – but yeah, it was hard. Strange times,” said Aniston.

Around 600 guests are expected to attend the Emmy Awards ceremony on September 19. The open-air event takes place in a tent next to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.