Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Christian Bale: He brings Hollywood glamor to the Berlinale 2019

By Vimal Kumar
Christian Bale
He brings Hollywood glamor to the Berlinale 2019

This year’s Oscar candidate Christian Bale brought Hollywood flair to the Berlinale 2019. He was supported by his wife.

The appearance of Oscar winner Christian Bale (45, “The Fighter”) at the Berlinale 2019 has been eagerly awaited. Together with director Adam McKay (50) he presented his new film “Vice – The Second Man”. For his performance as former US Vice President Dick Cheney (78), he has been nominated for an Oscar this year in the “Best Actor” category. In Germany, the film will be released in cinemas on February 21st.




At the press conference in the afternoon Bale was still dressed casually in sneakers, for the big premiere in the evening he slipped into a black suit and black shirt and had special support: his wife Sibi Blazic (48), to whom he has been married since 2000. Perfectly matched to him, it also appeared entirely in black. Bale took time to sign autographs on the red carpet and not only delighted his fans. “Cool, personable and charming”, tweeted about a ZDF editor about meeting the Hollywood star.

