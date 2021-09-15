Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Chris Pratt is giving away a “Jurassic World” supporting role to fans

By Vimal Kumar
Chris Pratt (40) gives his fans a great gift. The actor has come up with something very special to make fans of the popular Jurassic Park dinosaur film series happy. For the new flick “Jurassic World: Dominion” you can step in front of the camera and let yourself be hunted by the prehistoric reptiles. But what motivated Chris to start such an action and how do you get hold of a supporting role?

“It’s been a few weeks since Justin Bieber nominated me for the ‘All-In-Challenge’,” said the 40-year-old Instagram-Video one. During this campaign, many stars are collecting money to support people who are particularly suffering from the current situation. Even Chris apparently wants to participate. “In the past two weeks I have done everything possible to give you the chance, every chance,” he continued. “You want to be eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion?”Katherine Schwarzenegger’s husband (30) asked enthusiastically into the camera. “Then you can now make this dream a reality,” he announced.

Everyone can take part and there will be two winners in the end, said the American. All you have to do is buy a ticket for around nine euros or take part in the auction, and you’re there. One thing is certain: each of the two winners appears in the film and is eaten by a dinosaur.




