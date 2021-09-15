Wednesday, September 15, 2021
China’s economic data slows down the Dax

By Hasan Sheikh
Dax curve in the trading room in Frankfurt

The Frankfurt benchmark has already reached a new record several times this year.

(Photo: dpa)

Dusseldorf The German stock market expanded its losses on Wednesday: The Dax closed almost 0.7 minus in the red at 15,616 points. The German stock market barometer is thus well close to the lower key mark of 15,600 points. If it falls permanently below this level, that would be a signal for further losses.




The figures for industrial production from China put pressure on the mood on Wednesday. “The Chinese economic data for August were a big disappointment,” said Commerzbank economist Hao Zhou. Corona restrictions and ongoing semiconductor shortages slowed production in August.

This currently results in three negative factors for the German stock market:

1. China’s economy

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
