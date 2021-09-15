Camila Cabello: She is Shawn’s muse

Did you know already… Iggy Azalea: Your Biggest Problem Area

Camila Cabello inspires every Shawn Mendes song.

The ‘Señorita’ hitmaker will be releasing his new album ‘Wonder’ in December and, as he now reveals, he has a very special source of inspiration that he seems to be using for all of his songs. This is his girlfriend and former Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello, with whom he has been together since 2019 and who apparently inspires him with every single song.

In a trailer for his Netflix documentary ‘In Wonder’ he now said: “A song is on the radio or something and I immediately have the feeling that it is all about her. They have always been about you. She says, ‘What do you mean?’ And I say, ‘It’s about you … in every song I’ve ever written.’ “

Shawn had previously admitted that he found it hard to be away from his girlfriend Camila, who only returned home a few days ago after filming ‘Cinderella’ in London. The couple did not see each other for a month and a half and the singer went on to explain: “She just came back, about three days ago I saw her for the first time in a month and a half. It was hard. I think the longest time we’ve been apart before that was maybe three weeks. “







