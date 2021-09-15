Buy Ethereum – is there a run for $ 4,000 now?

The Ethereum price is currently moving in an upward position, with a plus of 3.30 percent in the last 24 hours. The current Ethereum Euro exchange rate is currently € 2,877.44, with the Ethereum Dollar exchange rate amounting to $ 3,400.88. However, yesterday the Ethereum price prevented a collapse and rose 4.5% in a very short time to regain the level of $ 3,400 and a market cap of $ 400 billion. There was also important support from major investor Cathie Wood. What does the Ethereum forecast look like?
Ethereum course: Current Ethereum course
The current price of Ethereum is $ 3,400.88. Thus, Ethereum has broken through an important level and was able to record a significant plus of over 3.30 percent within the last 24 hours. Market capitalization also rose by over 3.36 percent.
According to derivatives markets, Ethereum traders are still confident that there is a chance for more uptrend, despite the 23% correction on September 7th hurt prices. Will there now be a run to the $ 4,000 mark?
Ethereum Mining caused the network to fail at times
On September 7th there were even bigger problems for Ethereum when the network was overloaded for various reasons. Among other things, this can be attributed to Ethereum mining. The congestion on the Ethereum network also peaked on September 7th when the average transaction fee reached $ 60 and has since been over $ 17. As a result of the ongoing challenges the network is facing, investors have shifted to Ethereum competitors with bridge and Layer 2 capabilities.
Undoubtedly, there is a search for interoperability and Layer 2 scaling solutions that aim to quickly meet the explosive demand for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized financial applications (DeFi). Whether the Ethereum network will maintain its absolute leadership position seems to be quite certain at the moment. This is because the industry’s net worth locked in smart contracts has grown from $ 13.6 billion in December 2020 to its current $ 82 billion.
Ethereum course: Ethereum maintains important supports
Cathie Woods, well-known major investor, recently said in a statement:
“However, Ethereum is experiencing an explosion in developer activity thanks to NFTs and DeFi. I am intrigued by what is going on in DeFi, which is breaking down the cost of financial services infrastructure in a way that the traditional financial industry does not currently appreciate. “
Woods’ vocal support came at just the right time for the Ethereum award. On Monday, ETH was trading at $ 3,110 and testing the 50-day moving average and trendline support. Yesterday’s price action not only eased immediate pressures, it could also lead to a bullish breakout.
Buy Ethereum – What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open source blockchain system that has its own cryptocurrency. ETH acts as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies as well as for the execution of decentralized smart contracts. Ethereum was first described in a 2013 whitepaper by Vitalik Buterin. Buterin and other co-founders secured funding for the project in a public online crowd sale in summer 2014 and officially launched the blockchain on July 30, 2015.
Ethereum’s stated goal is to become a global platform for decentralized applications that enables users from around the world to write and run software that is resistant to censorship, downtime and fraud.
How do I buy Ethereum? Our instructions from our test winner eToro: How to buy Ethereum?
Ethereum forecast – where is the Ethereum price going?
The daily chart shows that Ethereum has been trending up over the past two months. This has created an uptrend that is currently at $ 3,180. Just above trend, the 50-day moving average at $ 3,188 adds price support.
The recovery on Monday has now lifted ETH to the initial resistance level of $ 3,400. The $ 3,400 mark has acted as robust resistance and support for the past two weeks. After last Tuesday’s mini-crash, the Ethereum price struggled to break the $ 3,400 mark.
Buy Ethereum or not? Is it worth getting started now?
Therefore, if ETH finishes the day above $ 3,400, the price should be set for an extension towards last week’s $ 4,000 mark. If $ 4,000 falls, it should also hit the high of $ 4,646.
The bullish view remains as long as the Ethereum price respects the rising trend line. So if ETH falls below $ 3,180, the positive price prediction will be invalid. Still, now could be a good time to jump into Ethereum.
