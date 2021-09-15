Buy Ethereum – is there a run for $ 4,000 now?

The Ethereum price is currently moving in an upward position, with a plus of 3.30 percent in the last 24 hours. The current Ethereum Euro exchange rate is currently € 2,877.44, with the Ethereum Dollar exchange rate amounting to $ 3,400.88. However, yesterday the Ethereum price prevented a collapse and rose 4.5% in a very short time to regain the level of $ 3,400 and a market cap of $ 400 billion. There was also important support from major investor Cathie Wood. What does the Ethereum forecast look like?

Ethereum course: Current Ethereum course



The current price of Ethereum is $ 3,400.88. Thus, Ethereum has broken through an important level and was able to record a significant plus of over 3.30 percent within the last 24 hours. Market capitalization also rose by over 3.36 percent.

Open a free crypto broker account? Trade real cryptocurrencies quickly and securely with eToro *.

According to derivatives markets, Ethereum traders are still confident that there is a chance for more uptrend, despite the 23% correction on September 7th hurt prices. Will there now be a run to the $ 4,000 mark?

Ethereum Mining caused the network to fail at times

On September 7th there were even bigger problems for Ethereum when the network was overloaded for various reasons. Among other things, this can be attributed to Ethereum mining. The congestion on the Ethereum network also peaked on September 7th when the average transaction fee reached $ 60 and has since been over $ 17. As a result of the ongoing challenges the network is facing, investors have shifted to Ethereum competitors with bridge and Layer 2 capabilities.

Invest quickly and securely in real cryptocurrencies? Open a free crypto broker account * with eToro now.

Undoubtedly, there is a search for interoperability and Layer 2 scaling solutions that aim to quickly meet the explosive demand for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized financial applications (DeFi). Whether the Ethereum network will maintain its absolute leadership position seems to be quite certain at the moment. This is because the industry’s net worth locked in smart contracts has grown from $ 13.6 billion in December 2020 to its current $ 82 billion.

Ethereum course: Ethereum maintains important supports

Cathie Woods, well-known major investor, recently said in a statement:

“However, Ethereum is experiencing an explosion in developer activity thanks to NFTs and DeFi. I am intrigued by what is going on in DeFi, which is breaking down the cost of financial services infrastructure in a way that the traditional financial industry does not currently appreciate. “

Woods’ vocal support came at just the right time for the Ethereum award. On Monday, ETH was trading at $ 3,110 and testing the 50-day moving average and trendline support. Yesterday’s price action not only eased immediate pressures, it could also lead to a bullish breakout.

Buy Ethereum – What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a decentralized open source blockchain system that has its own cryptocurrency. ETH acts as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies as well as for the execution of decentralized smart contracts. Ethereum was first described in a 2013 whitepaper by Vitalik Buterin. Buterin and other co-founders secured funding for the project in a public online crowd sale in summer 2014 and officially launched the blockchain on July 30, 2015.

Invest quickly and securely in real cryptocurrencies? Open a free crypto broker account * with eToro now.

Ethereum’s stated goal is to become a global platform for decentralized applications that enables users from around the world to write and run software that is resistant to censorship, downtime and fraud.

How do I buy Ethereum? Our instructions from our test winner eToro: How to buy Ethereum?

How to buy Ethereum With our guide, you can get Ethereum through our crypto test winner in just three steps eToro acquire. We show you how it works: Step 1: Register with the broker First you have to go to the EToro platform to register. There is for it at the top right the green button “Register now”. This takes you to a form in which you have to enter a user name, an e-mail address and a password. It is always important to read the broker’s terms and conditions before accepting them. Once the form has been sent, you will receive one Verification link to the email address provided. The account is already active. Step 2: the first deposit





Before you can buy Ethereum, the broker account must be topped up with money. To do this, click on the button “Deposit money” bottom left in the menu and selects the deposit amount and the Payment method the end. Buy Ethereum with credit card, PayPal, Sofortüberweisung and more at eToro has different payment optionsThese include Credit Card, PayPal, Wire Transfer, Rapid Transfer, Skrill, Wire Transfer and Neteller. Step 3: buy Ethereum After your account at eToro has been topped up and the money is available, you can continue with the purchase of cryptocurrencies. Just search for the cryptocurrency in the search bar and enter there Ethereum or ETH a. You can then look at the charts and news from Ethereum and then click the button Trading click. Then specify your purchase order: Buy or sell: Choose buy. Trade or Order: Decide whether the trade should be carried out immediately or later (order) Number: How much ETH you want to buy Stop loss and take profit: Set parameters from when your position should be closed. Leverage: With a leverage of x1 you buy real ETH coins. If the leverage is x2, you buy a CFD (Contract for Difference) on Ethereum. After all the required fields have been filled in, the purchase is completed and the ETH coins sent to the eToro wallet.

Ethereum forecast – where is the Ethereum price going?

The daily chart shows that Ethereum has been trending up over the past two months. This has created an uptrend that is currently at $ 3,180. Just above trend, the 50-day moving average at $ 3,188 adds price support.

Open a free crypto broker account? Trade real cryptocurrencies quickly and securely with eToro *.

The recovery on Monday has now lifted ETH to the initial resistance level of $ 3,400. The $ 3,400 mark has acted as robust resistance and support for the past two weeks. After last Tuesday’s mini-crash, the Ethereum price struggled to break the $ 3,400 mark.

Buy Ethereum or not? Is it worth getting started now?

Therefore, if ETH finishes the day above $ 3,400, the price should be set for an extension towards last week’s $ 4,000 mark. If $ 4,000 falls, it should also hit the high of $ 4,646.

The bullish view remains as long as the Ethereum price respects the rising trend line. So if ETH falls below $ 3,180, the positive price prediction will be invalid. Still, now could be a good time to jump into Ethereum.





Jasmin Fuchs studied linguistics and trained in information technology and IT management. You can also find Jasmin’s publications at https://kryptoszene.de/

