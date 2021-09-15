BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves becomes a brutal demigod for Netflix

Released 03/29/2021 2:22 PM

After years of being quiet about Keanu Reeves, the actor is now really turning it up. After the star appeared in John Wick 3, this year the action continues. In addition to Matrix 4, Keanu Reeves will also appear in an upcoming Netflix production.

Just a few weeks ago, “BRZRKR”, the first volume of the comic by Keanu Reeves and bestselling author Matt Kindt, was released and even before the second part appeared, a film adaptation by Netflix had already been announced. In addition to a film that adapts the comic directly, an anime-style spin-off series is also to appear. The main role in the film is fittingly played by Keanu Reeves, who is not only the author of the original, but also the main actor. This isn’t the first time Reeves has been in front of and behind the camera at the same time. The 56-year-old is said to have worked on the script of “John Wick 3”.









“BRZRKR” should be especially interesting for fans of the “John Wick” series, because like in the hit-man movie, Keanu Reeves will shoot through hordes of villains. The story of “BRZRKR” is about a demigod who has fought his way through history for thousands of years and cannot die in the process. One day when he receives an offer from the US government, he sees it as an opportunity to get information about his immortality.

When exactly we can expect the film is not yet clear. The anime series will also need some time to be released. It would be logical if this only appears after the film. At this point in time, we don’t know when that will be. Fans of Keanu Reeves will get their money’s worth this year when “Matrix 4” starts in the cinemas or on the stream.