Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsBRZRKR: Keanu Reeves becomes a brutal demigod for Netflix
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves becomes a brutal demigod for Netflix

By Vimal Kumar
0
44




Image by Fynn Sehne

Released 03/29/2021 2:22 PM

After years of being quiet about Keanu Reeves, the actor is now really turning it up. After the star appeared in John Wick 3, this year the action continues. In addition to Matrix 4, Keanu Reeves will also appear in an upcoming Netflix production.


Previous articleBuy Ethereum – is there a run for $ 4,000 now?
Next articleHuman rights: Angelina Jolie: «Afghanistan is not a slip-up»
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv