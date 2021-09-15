Britney Spears has great news – fans are concerned

Britney Spears now shared good news on Instagram. Image: britneyspears / instagram

For the past few months, Britney Spears has been battling her father’s guardianship, which has existed since 2008, in court. Here the singer apparently sees light at the end of the tunnel, because last week Jamie Spears actually submitted an application to end guardianship. A self-determined life is within reach for the 39-year-old.

On Monday night, the “Toxic” interpreter came up with another positive message for her, which affects her private life: A diamond ring now sparkles on Britney’s finger …

Britney Spears beside herself with happiness

“I can’t fucking believe it,” Britney blurted out: The singer and personal trainer Sam Asghari got engaged. In the video she happily presents her engagement ring, on the inside of which the word “Lioness” is engraved.









“Do you like it?” Sam asks his soon-to-be wife in the clip, whereupon Britney just says “Yay!” can answer. The two met on the set for the music video “Slumber Party” in 2016, and on New Year’s Day 2017 the world star made the relationship public on Instagram. Now seems to be the perfect time for the couple to take the next step.

Fans give Britney Spears a tip

The reactions in the comments are mostly euphoric, Britney fans are happy for the singer, who will soon start a new phase of life. However, some followers are also concerned and fear that the mother of two could end up at a disadvantage. Again and again you can therefore read on the platform:

“Please make a prenuptial agreement!”

“He should be aware of that, after everything you’ve been through,” explains one fan as a reason. Even the actress Octavia Spencer (“Ma”) speaks up in the comment section to advise on this move. “Get him to sign a prenuptial agreement,” she writes simply.

There is also a reaction from It-Girl Paris Hilton. She congratulates and lets the couple know: “I’m so happy for you guys. Welcome to the club!”

