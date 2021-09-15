Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsBritney Spears deletes Instagram account: that's behind it
News

Britney Spears deletes Instagram account: that’s behind it

By Vimal Kumar
0
68




09/15/2021 – 06:54

“It was your decision”
Britney Spears deletes Instagram account: that’s behind it


Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account.

Photo: Imagecollect

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account.

New fuss about singer Britney Spears: she has deactivated her Instagram account. What’s behind it?

Britney Spears (39) causes a stir with a new campaign. The singer has deleted her Instagram account. Two days earlier, she had announced the engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari (27). A source told Page Six that “it was their decision” to deactivate their Instagram account. This is something she has “wanted to do for a while”. The New York Post celebrity site also said the singer was currently happy: “Silence can be a powerful cause and a strong message,” the source said.





Spears later gave up even made a statement on Twitter: “Don’t worry guys … I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon”.


Fight against guardianship


The Grammy winner is currently fighting against her guardianship in court. For 13 years, her father Jamie Spears (69) has been managing the singer’s financial affairs, among other things. He has now announced his withdrawal. The 39-year-old had previously stated in court that her finances, her career, her private life and even the decision to have more children would be controlled.



Celebrities and Royals

Celebrities and Royals

All the news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

show description




Previous articleOne of the world’s largest futures exchanges brings out Bitcoin ETN
Next articleInterim injunction obtained: Katy Perry is struggling with stalkers – Panorama
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv