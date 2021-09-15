Britney Spears deletes Instagram account: that’s behind it

New fuss about singer Britney Spears: she has deactivated her Instagram account. What’s behind it?

Britney Spears (39) causes a stir with a new campaign. The singer has deleted her Instagram account. Two days earlier, she had announced the engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari (27). A source told Page Six that “it was their decision” to deactivate their Instagram account. This is something she has “wanted to do for a while”. The New York Post celebrity site also said the singer was currently happy: “Silence can be a powerful cause and a strong message,” the source said.













Spears later gave up even made a statement on Twitter: “Don’t worry guys … I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon”.





Fight against guardianship





The Grammy winner is currently fighting against her guardianship in court. For 13 years, her father Jamie Spears (69) has been managing the singer’s financial affairs, among other things. He has now announced his withdrawal. The 39-year-old had previously stated in court that her finances, her career, her private life and even the decision to have more children would be controlled.









