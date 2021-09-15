Wednesday, September 15, 2021
“Blind with anger”: Amber Heard’s ex-assistant unpacks

By Arjun Sethi
Amber Heard (33) has been accused again of attacking someone! This news does not come as a surprise, as the actress has already been accused of domestic violence by her ex-husband Johnny Depp (56). Conversely, she also charged the Caribbean actors with the curse of the same offense. The new allegation comes from Kate James, the actress’s former assistant. She accuses her of having verbally attacked her many times!

The blast reported that Kate unpacked in a statement about her three years with the movie star. In it, she described how derogatory her boss was about Johnny, her boyfriend at the time. The Texan was also anything but friendly with Kate herself. “She was always blind with anger, then nobody could talk to her sensibly anymore. I was to blame for everything that went wrong”, revealed the former assistant. “She literally yelled at me for hours and insulted me,” she recalled.

The then right hand of the Aquaman star is also convinced that Amber unhappy in her marriage to the “21 Jump Street” actor. Kate revealed that she wanted to be like him. She still remembers that her former boss tried to match her dress style and even her house to that of her former partner.




Amber Heard at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 2020
Amber Heard at a party for Parasite in LA in February 2020
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at The Danish Girl premiere in Westwood in November 2015


