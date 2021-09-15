Bitcoin: “You will kill him” – star investor predicts doom

After Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio is one of the most famous names in the stock market. With Bridgewater Associates he founded the largest hedge fund in the world. So Dalio’s word carries weight. In a conversation today, Dalio said why, from his point of view, Bitcoin can never be really successful. THE SHAREHOLDER classifies the statement.

Dalio said loudly about the relationship between authorities and Bitcoin CNBC (English) at a conference in New York: “I think that at the end of the day, if he is really successful, they will kill him and they will try to kill him. And I think they’re going to kill him because they have ways to kill him. “

Dalio’s formulation is a bit cumbersome – and yet unmistakable. The hedge fund star also pointed out the lack of intrinsic value of the cryptocurrency: “Historically, there are so many things that had no intrinsic value, but a perceived value. And then it got hot and cold. It can be either way. You just have to know what it is. It could be tulips in Holland. “

The 17th century tulip mania is one of the most famous examples of a speculative bubble.

On the other hand, Dalio described Bitcoin as a good alternative to cash. According to his own statements, he has a small bitcoin share in his depot.









Dalio has already spoken several times of an impending Bitcoin ban. So his skepticism is well known – as is his personal Bitcoin investment. It is therefore unlikely that this will have any major impact on the course. To success: Bitcoin is already a trillion dollar asset class. There are also different views on the regulatory issue. It would also be conceivable, for example, that stronger regulation by large states could be equivalent to an accolade and finally establish Bitcoin as a gold and cash alternative. THE SHAREHOLDER remains fundamentally confident about the development of Bitcoin and Co.

