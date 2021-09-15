Bitcoin mining: Mining without a permit: Bitcoin plants built secretly in Canada have to close down | news

Shares in this article Forex in this article Indices in this article

Cheap electricity for the crypto business

In the Canadian province of Alberta, the responsible authority has decided that two illegal gas-fired power plants that were used for Bitcoin mining must be decommissioned, as reported by heise.de. The joint stock company Link Global Technologies had rented two of the many decommissioned gas sources, whose traditional operation was no longer profitable, from MAGA Energy and installed small power plants and containers with Bitcoin mining hardware on site. Such gas sources, of which there are tens of thousands in the region, are a popular source of cheap energy for Bitcoin miners. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. – The company has been mining around the clock since summer 2020 – which also means that the generators are in use day and night. And they make a lot of noise to the chagrin of the residents. One of the plants was located in Sturgeon near a noble residential complex, whose residents particularly appreciate the peace and quiet of their settlement. Due to the generators and ventilation systems of the mining facility, they suddenly found themselves exposed to a great deal of noise. One resident described the impact to the CBC, Canada’s English-language public broadcaster, as follows: “It’s almost like warming up an airplane engine on the tarmac.”











Authority pronounces sales ban

Against Link Global, which had made no effort to obtain permits or certificates, the competent authority initially issued a provisional and now finally a final operating ban. As heise.de explains, generators below 10 megawatts can be operated in Alberta for personal use without a permit, but only on the condition that they do not impair anyone, comply with noise protection regulations and have no negative impact on the environment. However, Link Global’s generators exceed the permissible volume at night, are a major nuisance for the neighbors and burn natural gas, which causes CO2 emissions and thus harms the environment.



CEO admits mistakes made by the company

Link Global CEO Stephen Jenkins took a stand with the CBC, admitting his own wrongdoing: “It’s my fault”. Jenkins also admitted to the noise nuisance: “I take full responsibility. We did not involve the neighbors”. The company’s compromise proposal to only mine Bitcoin during the day was rejected by the authority. Even the arguments of the CEO regarding the environmental benefits resulting from the mining could not change the minds of the officials. Jenkins had suggested that some fallow gas sources leak methane, a very potent greenhouse gas. Since Link Global only uses fallow gas sources and does not drill new ones, methane pollution can be avoided in this way.



