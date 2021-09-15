Bitcoin future analysis: trend reversal is taking shape!

Dear traders,

After the last major price rally to a level of a good 53,000 USD, it has fully exhausted its recovery potential and has gone into a regular consolidation. This seems to be coming to an end with the gains from the last few days. In the area of ​​44,000 US dollars, there are apparently enough buyers to bring about sustainable stabilization, and another wave of buying could start this week. At the same time, a second large wave of purchases would be conceivable from the current price level to the record levels from the spring of this year.



Long chance:

The Bitcoin future is noticeably approaching a regular buy signal, a price increase initially to 50,000 and above it to the September high of 53,084 US dollars only occurs above a level of at least 47,500 US dollars, according to the current evaluation. A breakout above the central hurdle of the past few months at around $ 53,000, on the other hand, could trigger further gains to the record highs of $ 65,497. However, if the Bitcoin Future crosses the area around 41,292 points bearishly, there would be an immediate test of the 200-day average at 39,020 points. Further discounts to 37,250 US dollars would be almost inevitable.

Resistors: $ 47.739 / 48,682 / 49,807 / 50,539 / 51,132 / 52,308 US dollars

Supports: $ 46,627 / 45,182 / 44,106 / 43,267 / 42,580 / 41,292 US dollars



Daily chart:









Bitcoin Future daily chart

-Future in USD; Daily, local time (GMT + 1); Price of the crypto pair at the time the analysis was made $ 47,482.00; Trading place: MarketsX; 1:55 pm