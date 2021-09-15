Bitcoin future analysis: trend reversal is taking shape!

Dear traders,
After the last major price rally to a level of a good 53,000 USD, it has fully exhausted its recovery potential and has gone into a regular consolidation. This seems to be coming to an end with the gains from the last few days. In the area of 44,000 US dollars, there are apparently enough buyers to bring about sustainable stabilization, and another wave of buying could start this week. At the same time, a second large wave of purchases would be conceivable from the current price level to the record levels from the spring of this year.
Long chance:
The Bitcoin future is noticeably approaching a regular buy signal, a price increase initially to 50,000 and above it to the September high of 53,084 US dollars only occurs above a level of at least 47,500 US dollars, according to the current evaluation. A breakout above the central hurdle of the past few months at around $ 53,000, on the other hand, could trigger further gains to the record highs of $ 65,497. However, if the Bitcoin Future crosses the area around 41,292 points bearishly, there would be an immediate test of the 200-day average at 39,020 points. Further discounts to 37,250 US dollars would be almost inevitable.
Resistors: $ 47.739 / 48,682 / 49,807 / 50,539 / 51,132 / 52,308 US dollars
Supports: $ 46,627 / 45,182 / 44,106 / 43,267 / 42,580 / 41,292 US dollars
Daily chart:
-Future in USD; Daily, local time (GMT + 1); Price of the crypto pair at the time the analysis was made $ 47,482.00; Trading place: MarketsX; 1:55 pm
