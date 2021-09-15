Billie Eilish at the Met Gala: Your tough demand for the designer – people

On the big one Met Gala made Billie Eilish (19) for a real Marilyn Monroe moment. In a crazy dress with bare shoulders and a five-meter-long train, the singer posed in the flash of flashlights like a real Hollywood star.

Her Oscar De La Renta dress was a real eye-catcher. But the 19-year-old pop star slipped into the mega fumble on one condition!

The designers at Oscar De La Renta were eager to dress the 7-time Grammy winner and youngest co-chair of the gala ever.

The vegan felt flattered, but only agreed on one condition: The traditional fashion house will have to do without fur in its collections in the future!

Because it was important for Billie to set an example – and the designers at Oscar De La Renta actually got involved in the deal.

And so Billie Eilish drew everyone’s attention in a peach-colored creation made of a lot of tulle. Otherwise you know the singer in baggy clothes, she is never so ladylike.

“It was about time,” she told Vogue. “I feel like I’ve developed a lot over the past few years.”

On Instagram, the singer thanked the Oscar De La Renta design team for their awesome look and, above all, for accepting their condition not to use fur for their fashion in the future.









“Thank you for designing this beautiful dress and for implementing my ideas and visions,” said Billie Eilish. “It was an honor to wear this dress and to know that Oscar De La Renta will be completely fur-free in the future!”

She feels honored to be the trigger for this change, which is so important for animals, the earth and the environment.

Billie Eilish: “I urge all designers to do the same.”

