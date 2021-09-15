Based on Gigi’s vodka pasta: Rihanna’s legendary mac and cheese recipe

The US classic in a mega-star way

Mac and Cheese – in German macaroni and cheese – is a classic of American family cuisine. Children and adults alike love this creamy casserole. The original recipe from the USA is quick to prepare and requires only a few ingredients. Simple, quick, filling – that’s American style cuisine. Mega star Rihanna revealed her secret for her best Mac’n’Cheese recipe back in 2014 – now it has been rediscovered by the US press. Since then, everyone has wanted to try Rihanna’s Mac and Cheese recipe.

Rihanna’s hot one-pot version – with ketchup, mustard and Jamaican chili sauce

The Lady is also a good cook: Rihanna.

Mac’n’Cheese consists, of course, of noodles and a sauce, which are usually baked with cheese in the oven. Rihanna’s recipe differs a little from the original: “The recipe came to my mind by chance, because our gas suddenly ran out in the middle of it. But I fell in love with the taste and consistency and have since perfected the recipe again and again.” she told Esquire magazine at the time.

The oven is therefore not used in its variant: it is completely cooked on the stove. So it’s a one-pot Mac’n’Cheese. The special thing: in their version they also have chilli sauce, mustard and – all Italians please listen away – ketchup. Yes, you heard right: ketchup. Why not?

How to prepare Rihanna’s Mac and Cheese

The following ingredients you need to cook Rihanna’s “Macaroni and Cheese” for 4 – 6 people:







450 grams of croissant noodles

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

1 diced red pepper

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

2 – 3 tablespoons of mild mustard

2 tbsp ketchup

1 ½ tablespoon chili sauce – Rihannas uses Eaton’s Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce here

900 grams of grated Colby Jack cheese (German alternative: Cheddar cheese)

1 cup of water

Preparation:

Cook the pasta in salted water according to the instructions on the package and sieve it. Leave a quarter cup of the pasta water in the pot and put it back on the stove. Then stir in the onions, peppers and half of the spring onions over a medium heat to the noodles. As soon as everything is mixed in, stir in the mustard, ketchup and chili sauce. Add the cheese from time to time and work it in well. If the sauce is too firm: add water until it is fluffy – depending on your preference. Scatter the remaining spring onions on top and serve immediately.

Which cheese and pasta are best for mac and cheese?

You don’t necessarily have to use cheddar as cheese. Mac and cheese with Gouda, Emmentaler or unusual cheeses tastes just as good. The rule here is: just try it out! You can also use what can be found in the cupboard for the pasta, but the original is made with short, curved macaroni.