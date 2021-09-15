Thursday, September 16, 2021
Auction planned: Jonny Depp signs Suhl jersey

By Sonia Gupta
Johnny Depp (l) and the musician Alexander Becker, who lives in Suhl, with a jersey from the volleyball Bundesliga club VfB Suhl. Photo: Johnny Depp: Alex Becker / VfB Suhl / dpa (Image: dpa) Photo: Johnny Depp: Alex Becker / VfB Suhl / dpa

Suhl – Volleyball Bundesliga club VfB Suhl can look forward to surprising support from Hollywood in the corona crisis in search of additional income.

Acting star Johnny Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) signed a VfB women’s jersey that will be auctioned in October, the club announced.

“If a patron should make an immoral offer beforehand and want to support our association, he can contact me through the association,” said the musician Alexander Becker, who lives in Suhl and who made contact with Depp. The actor signed the jersey at the film festival in Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic in August.

VfB Suhl will start the new Bundesliga season on October 6th against the Ladies in Black Aachen. Last season, the team under the new coach Laszlo Hollosy made it into the playoffs, where they failed because of Schwerin.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210915-99-226428 / 2


Sonia Gupta
