Apple introduces new iPhone – iPad and Watch are being upgraded

The new model should be available in five colors. (Photo: AP) iPhone 13

San Francisco Apple announced its novelty event on Tuesday as “California Streaming”. Although the group from Cupertino in Silicon Valley is still a hardware company at heart, software services such as the Netflix competitor TV + have been moving more and more into focus for several years.

What did Apple introduce?

It was unusual that Apple boss Tim Cook first presented the program of his streaming service TV + at the start of a hardware event – including a flood of new films and series: a new season of the “Morning Show”, a new Tom Hanks film and a buddy – Comedy with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

The Fitness + home training service, which was introduced in 2020, also came early in the keynote: It is coming to Germany on September 27 and is intended to be more interactive through group workouts with friends.

What innovations were there in the iPhone and the other gadgets?