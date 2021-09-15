Apple gives an outlook on the new titles for 2021









Apple did not start its product event yesterday with the iPhone. That was reserved for the end of the keynote. No, they started with their own streaming service Apple TV + and showed a trailer teasing the new series and films that should start by the end of the year.

Here is the list of titles with their respective start dates, take a look at the trailer if you are interested in something:

“The Morning Show” – Aniston and Witherspoon start into the second season – starts on September 17th.

– Aniston and Witherspoon start into the second season – starts on September 17th. “Foundation” – The long-awaited science fiction series based on the books by Isaac Asimov starts on September 24th.

– The long-awaited science fiction series based on the books by Isaac Asimov starts on September 24th. “The Problem with Jon Stewart” – A series starring Jon Stewart that begins September 30th.

– A series starring Jon Stewart that begins September 30th. “The Velvet Underground” – A documentary series from Oscar-nominated director Todd Haynes – launches October 15th.

– A documentary series from Oscar-nominated director Todd Haynes – launches October 15th. “Invasion” – The science fiction series by producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil is set to premiere on October 22nd.

– The science fiction series by producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil is set to premiere on October 22nd. “Swagger” – A basketball drama series based on the childhood experiences of Kevin Durant. Start is October 29th.

– A basketball drama series based on the childhood experiences of Kevin Durant. Start is October 29th. “Finch” – The next blockbuster with Tom Hanks starts on November 5th.

– The next blockbuster with Tom Hanks starts on November 5th. “Dickinson” – The series with Hailee Steinfeld goes into the third and final season on November 5th.

– The series with Hailee Steinfeld goes into the third and final season on November 5th. “The Shrink Next Door” – A new dark comedy production by Will Ferrell and Paul Rud, starting November 12th.

– A new dark comedy production by Will Ferrell and Paul Rud, starting November 12th. “Swan Song” – A film with Mahershala Ali in the lead role, theatrical release and release on Apple TV + is December 17th.

