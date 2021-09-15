Annemarie Carpendale: She shows her registry office dress for the first time

The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: On the wedding day, Annemarie Carpendale shows her registry office dress for the first time +++ Kim Kardashian in a fetish look at Fashion Week.

September 14, 2021



Annemarie Carpendale posts a previously unseen wedding picture



On Monday (September 13), Annemarie Carpendale, 43, and Wayne Carpendale have been married for eight years – they have been a couple for 14 years. The presenter celebrates this major milestone with a real surprise: she shows previously unseen pictures of the civil wedding on her Instagram account. In contrast to her big wedding celebration, where she stepped in front of the altar in a magical fit-and-flare line, things can be a little less formal at the registry office. In the short lace dress, Annemarie said yes at the time, the joy of it can be seen in the picture.

September 13, 2021



Kim Kardashian in fetish look



At New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian, 40, shows herself in a very special outfit from Balenciaga: It is filled with leather from head to toe. Even her face is covered by a leather mask with a zipper. Only her handbag stands out with the silver design.

Still-husband Kanye West, 44, wore a similar look from Balenciaga a few months ago to promote his new album. And for Kim, an outfit like this is not a one-off thing either, she wore a similar suit with a mask at the beginning of August. Seems like she likes looks like that …

