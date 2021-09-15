Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Anne Hathaway: The baby is here!

By Arjun Sethi
In July, Anne Hathaway (37) happily announced her pregnancy. The “The Devil Wears Prada” actress and her husband, producer Adam Shulman, 38, already have a son named Jonathan Rosebanks, 3. Now baby number two is in the world and makes family happiness perfect.

Anne Hathaway became a quiet mother

Anne, who actually keeps her private life top secret, made her second pregnancy public on Instagram. She wanted to encourage other women who, like her, have problems getting pregnant. “This is not for a film. But joking aside. To all who go through the infertility and conception hell: You should know that it was not a straightforward path to my pregnancies either. I send you an extra helping of love!”, She wrote back then.

The 37-year-old had occasionally shared photos of her baby bump in the following months, the last one in mid-November. Even then it looked as if the offspring would not be long in coming.




The fact that the actress did not appear at the premiere of her new film “Dark Waters” a little later also made the fans sit up and take notice. “There is a good reason,” Anne apologized for her absence at the time via social media. And that actually seems to have been the birth of their second child. Because in the new photos that the British “Daily Mail” has now published, four of the Hathaway-Shulman family are out and about!

While son Jonathan is walking by the hand of his mom, dad Adam carries a baby seat in which there is obviously an infant wrapped in warm blankets. So far, the 37-year-old has not confirmed the good news, but she will definitely not keep her fans waiting too long.

