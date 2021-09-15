Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Anna Kendrick: Make up for soft cat eyes

Are you looking for a softer alternative to the classic cat eyes that are made up with black eyeliner? Anna Kendrick, known among other things from “Pitch Perfect”, showed a great variation of the Cat Eyes at the Grammy Awards 2014, which, however, are made up with smoky eyeshadow. This noble and seductive look went perfectly with her glamorous curls, the eye-catching earrings, the lip gloss in nude and her ornate dress with cut-outs in light gray.

The look of Anna Kendrick at the 2014 Grammy Awards

For a look like the one Anna Kendrick wore at the Grammy Awards 2014, flawless and dull skin is important. Apply light makeup and use concealer under the eyes, around the nose, and against bumps. Then matt the skin with a powder to create a perfect base for the make-up look. Now emphasize the eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil and brush them into shape with some gel.




Make up for soft cat eyes

Now apply anthracite-colored eyeshadow with a fine brush like an eyeliner on the upper lash line and draw the line like an extension of the lower lash line beyond the outer corner of the eye. Apply a little of the dark eyeshadow to the outer corner of the eye on the lower lash line. Then, lightly blend the eyeshadow with a clean brush.

With a silvery eye shadow you can now highlight the inner corners of the eyes and distribute the color under the eyes, so that there is a continuous transition to the dark eye shadow. Then, apply nude gloss like Anna Kendrick at the 2014 Grammy Awards to the lips and lightly accentuate the cheeks with blush in subtle rosewood.


