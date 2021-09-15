Thursday, September 16, 2021
Amber Heard caught holding hands with new girlfriend!

Can it be love between the camerawoman and the actress? Apparently, Hollywood star Amber Heard, 33, is courting the woman behind the lens, Bianca Butti, just right. A month after they were spotted holding hands together at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, paparazzi spotted them together at a Hollywood event. At a pre-Oscar party, the couple was photographed holding hands again.

For her date, the “Aquaman” star slipped into a figure-hugging black satin dress. She wore her curly blond mane in a sexy disheveled manner with matching deep red lipstick. Her partner, on the other hand, rocked a black pantsuit paired with a high-necked white shirt. The ensemble was completed by pointed, see-through loafers. An insider told him US Weeklythat the two are in a serious relationship. “Amber is not trying to keep it a secret. She’s comfortable with it Bianca to show their affection in public “the source chatted.

These snapshots only appear days after the Daily Mail explosive audio from the 33-year-old blonde released on. You can hear the “Magic Mike XXL” actress admitting that she hit her ex-husband Johnny Depp (56). The former couple is still in court three years after their marriage breakdown for alleged domestic violence.

