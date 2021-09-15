Action star Michael Peña as a hotel manager

Already since the 1940s Tom cat and Jerry the mouse Loved by children and adults alike! Now the cult comic adaptation is going into the next round – in feature length! The remake “Tom & Jerry” (shortly after the cinema release on Sky and Sky Ticket) takes place in New York. Here Tom and Jerry have their quarrels in a luxury hotel of all places!

Part of the wonderfully funny chaos: Hotel manager “Terrance”, played by US star Michael Peña. He has played in action films such as “Ant-Man” or science fiction films such as “The Martian” in the past. Would the 45-year-old prefer to play a villain or a hero? Michael Peña revealed that in an interview with “TV Movie Online”!

He explained, “I don’t see that much of a difference, to be honest. It’s not much different from being in a comedy or a drama. It all goes hand in hand with good preparation and long rehearsals. The way it works is very, very similar. You have to react with lightning speed and make the scenes look spontaneous and casual – even if they really aren’t. “

Peña also revealed to “TV Movie Online” who his acting role models are: “I actually study my colleagues non-stop. For me, the best actors in the world are Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Day-Lewis and Christian Bale. They knock me off my socks every time. They are masters at what they do. The only thing left for me to do is watch in awe. They are real stars and inspire me every day. When I was a little boy I would watch all kinds of movies and TV shows with my brother and try to soak it all up. We grew up in poor conditions, but at least we had a television. My mother encouraged us to do this. She always said, ‘If you’d rather sit in front of the TV than get killed outside, that’s fine with me.’ ”

By Rachel Kasuch