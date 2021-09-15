Wednesday, September 15, 2021
A drama based on real events: “Joe Bell” starring Mark Wahlberg on Blu-ray Disc from December 10th

By Vimal Kumar
15.09.2021

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s drama “Joe Bell“(USA 2020) is based on the true story of a father who traveled the United States to educate about the effects of bullying after the suicide of his son, who was constantly harassed for his homosexuality. Who starred in Mark Wahlberg Feature film celebrated its world premiere in 2020 at Toronto International Film Festival and opened in US cinemas at the end of July this year. In this country, “Joe Bell” is evaluated directly for the home cinema market, according to initial dealer information. LEONINE is expected to release the film on December 10, 2021 on Blu-ray with image encoding in 1080p, AVC and German soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in the Keep Case. It is not known whether bonus material will be available.




Contents: Husband and father Joe Bell (M. Walhberg) is a quick-tempered guy who likes to hit the table with his fist. But when his son Jadin (R. Miller), who is bullied by classmates because of his homosexuality, commits suicide after a particularly bad attack, Joe is changed. He decides to travel to the US and talk to people about bullying and the possible consequences … (sw)

Vsl. from December 10, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:


