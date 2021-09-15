Actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, composer and voice actor – Adam Sandler has many talents. Although the star does not always hit the mark, he amuses his fans regularly and even surprises with serious roles. We have put together 14 films by and with Adam Sandler for you in our list.

“Happy Gilmore” (1996)

Even at the beginning of his career, Adam Sandler contributed the script to some of his films, including “Happy Gilmore”. The eponymous main character (Sandler) makes his way through life as an unsuccessful ice hockey player and casual jobber. Then Happy Gilmore accidentally discovers his admittedly unusual talent for – golf! With his quick-tempered manner, Happy causes a stir in the fine golf society.





“A wedding to fall in love with” (1998)

As a singer, Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler) provides the background music for weddings and bar mitzvah celebrations. When his fiancée left him, Robbie vented his frustration while at work. As the wedding debacles pile up, Robbie’s friend Julia (Drew Barrymore) wants to find a new wife for the singer. He actually fell in love with her a long time ago.





“Big Daddy” (1999)

What’s the best way to show your ex your sense of responsibility? Exactly, you adopt a little boy! Without having the slightest idea of ​​upbringing, of course. But little by little, Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) finds himself in his new father role and even gets to know another woman. Then suddenly the authorities are on the mat, who have heard about Sonny’s unorthodox upbringing methods. By the way, Sandler also contributed the script for this film.





“Punch-Drunk Love” (2002)

It is not easy for Barry Egan (Adam Sandler) with his seven sisters; the only male offspring of the family is constantly being teased. One evening when he tried to get rid of his frustration by calling a sex hotline, it only made things worse: The provider tried to extort money from Barry and even threw four thugs on him. Then Barry meets the young Lena (Emily Watson). In his infatuation he finds the strength to stand up to the blackmailer – and finally to his sisters too.





“The Trial of Anger” (2003)

Dave Buznik (Adam Sandler) is actually a prime example of a peaceful person. However, during a flight an argument escalates. Dave is sentenced to anti-aggression training by the court – and Dr. Buddy Rydell (Jack Nicholson) moves in with him for intensive treatment. With which the chaos really takes its course.





“50 first dates” (2004)

Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) enjoys his life as a busy bachelor. One day he meets Lucy (Drew Barrymore) and falls seriously in love for the first time. It’s just stupid that Lucy has suffered from a damaged short-term memory since an accident and completely forgets the previous day every night. Henry has to win over his beloved anew every day – and he gets really creative in the process!





“The love in me” (2007)

“The love in me” has a much more serious tone. Adam Sandler plays Charlie Fineman, whose wife and daughters were killed in the 9/11 attacks. Since the events, the life of the formerly so successful man has been completely out of joint. His old college friend Alan (Don Cheadle) makes it his business to get Charlie out of isolation.













“Don’t Mess With The Mess” (2008)

Adam Sandler was involved in “Don’t mess with the mess” in three ways: he acted as the main actor, screenwriter and producer. Political correctness and good taste should be left at the door if you want to watch Sandler snip his way through New York City as a former Israeli anti-terrorist specialist with hairdressing ambitions. We just say: hands-free push-ups!





“As Life Plays” (2009)

Comedian George Simmons (Adam Sandler) learns that he has an almost incurable form of leukemia. Thereupon he turns his life upside down – and his comedy program: Thoughtful tones and gloomy allusions now shape his appearances. This also affects relationships with colleagues and friends until fate takes an unexpected turn again.





“Grownups” & “Grownups 2” (2010 & 2013)

Adam Sandler contributed the script for “Grownups” and “Grownups 2” and also worked as a producer and actor. In terms of content, it is a slightly shallow buddy comedy that is so typical of Adam Sandler films, which stands out due to the large number of comedy greats such as Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider.





“The Do-Over” (2016)

“The Do-Over” is the second Adam Sandler film in which the actor worked with the streaming service Netflix. The critics had mixed feelings about the action comedy. Sandler can be seen as totally crazy Max who, together with his old schoolmate Charlie (David Spade), fakes his own death. Max wants to adopt a new identity in order to escape the boring everyday life. Unfortunately, this brings with it some complications.





“The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (2017)

The tragic comedy “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” was really well received by the critics. The film has a remarkable 93 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes rating platform, and Sandler was even considered an Oscar candidate at the time. Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson and Adam Driver shine next to him. The plot revolves around the Meyerowitz blended family. Danny (Adam Sandler), his sister Jean (Elizabeth Marvel) and half-brother Matthew (Ben Stiller) try to take care of their idiosyncratic father Harold (Dustin Hoffman) – which is not made easier by the bickering among each other.





“Uncut Gems” (2019)

Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a well-loved New York jeweler. With the delivery of a large black opal, his financial prospects seem more than rosy. Too bad that Howard is a decidedly gambler. When he puts one of his bets in the sand, the house of cards of pledges, loans, favors and bets begins to crumble. “Uncut Gems” has a rating of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes – the best rating Sandler has ever achieved in his career!