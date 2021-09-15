▷ The CW Network acquires LEONINE Studios international action series PROFESSIONALS with …

LEONINE Studios

September 15, 2021 Burbank / Munich ─ The US broadcaster The CW Network has the broadcasting rights to the international action series PROFESSIONALS with Tom Welling (SMALLVILLE, PARKLAND), Brendan Fraser (TRUST, DIE MUMIE) and Elena Anaya (WONDER WOMAN, THE SKIN I LIVE IN) acquired from LEONINE Studios in collaboration with Rainmaker Content. The CW will announce the start date of the first broadcast shortly.

PROFESSIONALS takes place against the background of international espionage and corporate sabotage in the privately financed space race of the 21st century. After their science satellite exploded on launch, tech billionaire Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) and his fiancée, the doctor and scientist Dr. Graciela Davila (Elena Anaya) the former counterintelligence specialist Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling) to investigate the incident. Corbo puts together a team of experienced security experts to find out who is behind the sabotage. Swann’s business rivals are just as possible as corrupt government officials or an undercover criminal syndicate. The Europol agent Kurt Neumann (Ken Duken) makes life difficult for private investigators, because he follows his own agenda and repeatedly thwarted the plans of all those involved.

PROFESSIONALS is an Irish-South African co-production filmed in breathtaking locations in the two countries. The main cast also includes Saïd Taghmaoui (JOHN WICK 3, WONDER WOMAN), Ken Duken (INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS, COUNTERPART), Lisa Loven Kongsli (FORCE VIOLENCE, WONDER WOMAN), August Wittgenstein (THE CROWN, DAS BOOT), Stevel Marc (THE MAURETANIER ), Tanya Van Graan (RAISED BY WOLVES) and Nic Rasenti (OUTLANDER).

PROFESSIONALS is a production by Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films and Roadside Attractions in collaboration with Jeff Most Productions, LEONINE Studios, NENT Group and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa and was created by Jeff Most (THE CROW, THE SPECIALIST) and Michael Colleary ( LARA CROFT: TOMB RAIDER, FACE / OFF), who are both co-showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers are Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Brendan Fraser, Tom Welling and Elena Anaya. The producers are Katy Most, Lwazi Manzi and Aoife O’Sullivan. PROFESSIONALS is distributed by Rainmaker Content for LEONINE Studios.









About LEONINE Studios

LEONINE Studios is an independent German media company. The focus is on inspiring viewers with high-quality content and on being companions for creative talents.

With its three business areas LEONINE Production, LEONINE Distribution and LEONINE Licensing, the media company covers the entire value chain of the moving image market. LEONINE Studios produces feature films, series, TV shows, entertainment formats, infotainment formats, content for social media channels and co-produces national and international fiction formats. The production brands of LEONINE Studios, which include i & u TV, Odeon Entertainment, Odeon Fiction, SEO Entertainment, W&B Television and Wiedemann & Berg Film, are backed by award-winning producers and outstanding creative talents. LEONINE Studios markets self-produced and licensed content in cinemas, on digital platforms, in home entertainment and on TV channels. The company has a market-leading license library with programs in all formats and genres. The independence of the company means that all market participants can be served with high-quality content – digital streaming providers, pay-TV partners as well as public and private TV channels.

About Rainmaker Content

Rainmaker Content is a global content company specializing in the development, financing, and distribution of commercially-engaging scripted and non-scripted programming, working with award-winning producers, production companies, and directors who have a proven record of producing high quality, premium programming for a wide audience .

About Roadside Attractions

Since its inception in 2003, Roadside Attractions films have grossed over $ 560 million and received 23 Academy Award® nominations. Roadside Attractions releases in 2021 include RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT and JOE BELL, starring Mark Wahlberg. Recent films include the Oscar®-winning JUDY, starring Renee Zellweger, and the number 1 independent film of summer 2019, THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON. Her production I CAN ONLY IMAGINE was the # 1 independent film for 2018 with grossing $ 83.5 million. Roadside Attractions has films such as MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, BEN IS BACK, BEATRIZ AT DINNER, WHITNEY, STRONGER, LOVE & FRIENDSHIP, HELLO MY NAME IS DORIS, MR. HOLMES, LOVE & MERCY, A MOST WANTED MAN, THE SKELETON TWINS, ALL IS LOST, MUD, WINTER’S BONE, THE COVE, ARBITRAGE, MARGIN CALL and SUPER SIZE ME. Her television projects include the adaptation of her acclaimed feature film DEAR WHITE PEOPLE on a hit series for Netflix with Lionsgate Television.

