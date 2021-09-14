Will Smith: His yogi Sadhguru explains how to improve your life

One more thing these lessons can teach you is that stress comes solely from the inability to manage your body. In these online courses, Sadhguru himself will guide you through the powerful tools of the ancient yoga wisdom, with the aim of giving your life new happiness, exploring your own potential through powerful processes of self-transformation and the distilled essence of classical yoga. So, according to Sadhguru’s lessons, there is a possibility of shaping oneself, of being at peace with oneself. Seven lessons that will take us to the forefront of wellbeing. (Also interesting: Avoid stress: It works with these tips from the stress expert)

With his teachings, Sadhguru creates new perspectives for a better world

Sadhguru, the yogi of Will Smith Getty Images

Dedicated to the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of humanity and endowed with absolute clarity of perception, the yogi has a perspective on life that never fails to fascinate, challenge and surprise. “For the first time in human history, we have the capacity, technology and resources to address almost every major problem on this planet – including food, health, education and the environment. The only thing missing is the human will to address it.” For this to happen, a certain integrative awareness is necessary, ”explains Sadhguru. (Also: An expert reveals: If you want to become a balanced person, you have to change these things about yourself)









As one of the leading voices in the United Nations General Assembly, Sadhguru recently started giving weekly speeches on his YouTube channel, followed by around 10 million people, to provide support especially during these difficult times. Jaggi Vasudev also founded the Isha Foundation, a voluntary, non-profit organization that advocates social revitalization without adhering to any ideology, religion or race. Because for him the solemn approach to every aspect of life is in the foreground.

Joy as a constant companion: Sadhguru tells the story of himself

“My goal is to make joy a constant companion. To achieve this, I do not offer a sermon, but a science, not a teaching, but a technology, not a commandment, but a way.”

In his book “Inner Engineering A Yogi’s Guide to Joy” (Spiegel & Grau / Random House) the yogi talks about how one can achieve absolute well-being through the authentic science of yoga and how to become the creator of one’s own joy. Sadhguru himself tells the story of his own awakening, from a boy in love with nature, to a daring young man crossing the Indian continent on a motorcycle, to the moment of his enlightenment on a mountain in southern India, from which he returns radically changed. Today, as the founder of Isha, he lights the way for millions of people. And who knows, you might be one of them.

The item “Sadhguru, lo yogi (anche) di Will Smith spiega come migliorare la propria vita “by Alice Abbiadati was originally published on gqitalia.it.

