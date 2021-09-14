Tom Cruises Porsche 928 from ‘Loose Shops’ is for sale

During its lifetime, the 928 was never really what Porsche had hoped for. In the meantime it has become a not entirely unproblematic classic that can hardly be surpassed in terms of coolness.

A rather special example will soon be rolling onto the auction floor in the USA. Barrett-Jackson has just announced that it will be auctioning a 1979 928 at its inaugural auction in Houston, Texas in 2021, which was featured in the 1983 film with Tom Cruise Risky business (Loose business) was visible on the screen. It rolls up to the auction without a fixed starting price, but its impressive origins could ensure that the hammer falls rather late.

Barrett-Jackson has already confirmed that this is not the car that saw the bottom of Lake Michigan. Instead, we see one of three 928s that were used for the driving scenes and actually appear in the film, even if significantly more vehicles were used during production.

The car on offer was even allowed to shine in the film’s famous chase. But another fact is definitely more interesting: This is the car on which Tom Cruise learned to drive a hand switch. In addition, the car is the main actor in a documentary called “The Quest for RB928” (Risky Business 928). The documentation follows the search for that particular 928.









Paul Brickman, the writer and producer of the film, found the 928 more suitable than a 911 because he thought the 911 looked “too commonplace” compared to the front-engined coupe. And in its day, the 928 was definitely not a sausage. Its 4.5-liter V8 generates 220 hp in the early stages. Enough for a 0-100 km / h time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 230 km / h.

The copy offered has a 5-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. The 5-hole 16-inch wheels are now cult. The original color of the car is green, but the car was painted in a very light and subtle gold tone for the film. The cognac-colored interior definitely still fits in pretty well.

After the recordings for Loose business finished, the car disappeared into an air-conditioned private collection. The Houston auction starts on September 18th.