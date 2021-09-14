This is what Jennifer Lawrence really has to do with Chris Pratt’s divorce

It was one of the saddest celebrity breakups of the past year: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced the end of their relationship after eight years of marriage. In 2016 there were rumors that the “Passengers” actor was said to have cheated on his wifey with his co-star Jennifer Lawrence on the set. The mother of his son commented on it afterwards and was particularly hurt by the speculations. After the former couple confirmed the end of the romance last August, Jennifer Lawrence came into the line of fire again. Now the 27-year-old finally broke her silence and commented on the allegations … 😳

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt: Now she speaks plain language

In an interview with KISS FM, J Law not only promoted her new movie “Red Sparrow”, but also finally spoke about the speculation about an alleged affair with Chris Pratt. Emma Stone’s BFF stated: “I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers.” The “Hunger Games” actress further justified herself: “That’s a good joke. I mean, they split up two years later and everyone was like, ‘It was because of Jennifer Lawrence’. And I was just like, ‘What the … what, I was in Montreal at the time’ . “ The 38-year-old and his still-wife filed for divorce on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles. The two Hollywood stars named “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.









This is how Anna Faris thinks about the rumors

In her memo “Unqualified” Anna revealed further details about the separation a little later and made it clear what an enormous impact the allegations had on the relationship with her and her child’s father. “Even if it was just false rumors, they made me feel very insecure”, it says in the book of the 41-year-olds. However, the former lovebirds seem to have already processed the separation: The “Passenger” actor is said to have been dating actress Oliver Munn for a few months, and Anna was also able to quickly find a new love affair. 💕

What is certainly balm for Jennifer Lawrence’s soul: Even if the speculation about an affair between Chris and her persist, Anna never blamed director Aronofsky’s ex-girlfriend for the failure of their marriage. “Jennifer and I are very friendly to each other. She even apologized to me, although she shouldn’t have because she just didn’t do anything wrong.”, explained the 41-year-old. We are curious whether the speculation will come to an end … 😏

